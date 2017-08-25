Once a week, I walk the trail in the 82-acre forest preserve near my home. It is a beautiful, sacred place. Every time, I find some trash and pack it out.

As the evidence mounts of the devastation that our pollution has created, we need to step up.

One bright hope is the 52-member, bipartisan Congressional Climate Solutions Caucus. When it comes to the Earth’s atmosphere, my words are my garbage bag — I urge you to ask your U.S. Representative to join Washington’s Derek Kilmer and Dave Reichert as caucus members.

Selene Patterson, Silverdale