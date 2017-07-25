Op-Ed writer Vlad Gutman-Britten is correct in stating that the conversion of the TransAlta power plant from coal to gas should not be subsidized with taxpayer money.
Also, the taxpayer-sourced subsidies for electric cars and solar panels must end. Solar-panel owners’ sale of excess electricity from their installations should be at wholesale rates, not retail.
Using taxpayer funds to support industries favored by politicians must end.
Walter A. Appel, Lynnwood
