Faithless electors break their promise

On Monday, I sat in a room at the Capitol in Olympia. I was there as an elector to vote for president and vice-president of the United States. [“4 Washington state electors break ranks, cast protest votes as Trump seals victory,” Page One, Dec. 20.]

There are great arguments about whether or not the Electoral College has a role in today’s politics, but that is not the issue at hand. Like the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, it is a pledge and a promise.

The four electors who broke ranks took a public pledge and promise to follow the will of the voters. When we allow citizens to go back on their word and ignore a pledge and promise, it becomes easier to ignore each other.

As a Democrat, I am not happy about the election, but keeping my word, honoring the public pledge and promise I took, means the world to me.

I do not want to live in a world where my son gets the impression that giving your word and keeping a promise is optional.

The essence of making a promise and keeping your word is that at some point you will be tested. Your integrity rests on your ability to keep your word and promise.

On Monday, four presidential electors proved that their word and promise do not matter. Can they be trusted?

Chris L. Porter, Seattle