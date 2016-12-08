Editor, The Times

Trump’s election is shocking enough but even more disturbing is the way we accept that a person can become president but lose the popular vote by a significant margin.

Would we happily accept that the Seahawks lost if they scored 20 and their opponents 18?

I’m an immigrant and love this country but am always surprised how complacent Americans are about their Constitution. If it was intended to stop a demagogue being elected, then clearly it hasn’t.

Like all manuals, the Constitution needs to be updated every so often. Today, the Electoral College makes no sense whatsoever.

America has too important a role in the world to rely on 18th-century rules that are still on the books because no one can be bothered to organize an update.

Come on, America, you can and should do better than this.

Merv Montacute, Fall City