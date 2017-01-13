Contrary to the Jan. 12 editorial [“Investigate Russian disruption of election”], Russia did less of manipulating the recent elections and more of a favor for those at least trying to believe in free speech and an open society.

What was revealed in WikiLeaks is what the media has diverted attention from. That a very successful party candidate, Bernie Sanders, was within inches of overthrowing the money-grubbing establishment part of the Democrat Party, and that made the party do as much as possible to undermine his candidacy.

We should be thanking Russia.

Richard Pelto, Kenmore