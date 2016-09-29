Sexism speaks to Hillary Clinton’s low likability more than anything else. A powerful woman is an easy target. Opposition to that conclusion is loud, yet never a viable explanation. [“Clinton and the curse of sexism in Ohio,” seattletimes.com, Sept. 15].

Take any profession, any sport, any segment or parcel of American life, and women must be smarter, faster and stronger than their male counterparts. Why? College women are being treated like meat, their assailants only slapped on the wrist. Why?

Unless we change course by electing a woman president, women will continue to be underpaid and undervalued. Unless we stand together at this crucial moment in history, the young women of today will see their own contributions marginalized by profoundly damaging discrimination.

American women of any age, must wake up and realize the implications of another male presidency, and all that is at stake.

Lisa Harmon, Yakima