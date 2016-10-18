When I vote for a third party, I vote with the proactive affirmation the democracy I want will provide viable choices other than enabling the two-party system to perpetuate a defaultest past [“Don’t be naive and vote for a third-party candidate for president,” Opinion, Oct. 14].

If the two-party system is so committed to democracy, then why is it when I vote in our state presidential primary, I must pledge allegiance to either the Democratic or Republican party in order to be able to vote? And why are third parties prevented from participating in the national presidential debates?

More than ever, politics is nothing but a business. And the two-party system is nothing but a duopoly. Businesses don’t compromise, they compete. They make money by emphasizing differences, not by promoting commonalties.

With the duopoly of the two-party system, there is no incentive to seek compromise. In fact, I am of the belief the two-party system is the greatest threat to democracy.

Democracy is an ongoing experiment, and the two-party system is failing the interests of citizens. Democracy did not give us Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump; the duopoly of the two-party system did.

Gary Hallemeier, Seattle