I hate racism. My friends know that about me in general, but also in a very personal way because of how much I adore my African-American grandson. I despise women (or anyone) being treated as sexual objects.

Now for the confession: I voted Trump. (There are those who said they would unfriend me on social media because of this. If I did that, I’d have to unfriend some of my own children.)

It boiled down to a simple equation. I had two choices. Democrat: hate the candidate, dislike much of the platform. Republican: Hate the candidate, like much of the platform. If the Democratic Party had an admirable candidate I could respect, it would have changed that equation.

If anyone in the top offices of America ever tries to make policies that are pro-racism or encourages treating others as sexual objects, I will be jumping up and down screaming to the high heavens — marching, writing letters to the editor and contacting my state representatives.

Coco Tomlinson, Federal Way