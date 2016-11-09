A strange thing is happening within Democratic leadership. Previously they were calling out Republican officials for abandoning their values by not distancing themselves from Trump and his incendiary words. Now, in the name of “uniting the country,” Democrats are doing much the same thing.

Donald Trump was not a “normal” candidate. He said things that were beyond the pale, giving credence to an ugly and dangerous mindset. Is it really appropriate to say it’s time to let bygones be bygones when it involves someone who has so consistently said such extreme things? As Americans, is it honorable to walk back from our basic values so casually?

Dick Schwartz, Bellevue