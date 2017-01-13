Your call to address education funding in Washington state fails to acknowledge the elephant in the room: our state’s ridiculously unfair tax structure [“Education reform beyond the budget,” Jan. 10]. The amount necessary to build new schools and hire teachers is thus expected to be paid by low- and middle-income citizens, those who are the supposed beneficiaries of increased educational spending.

Our state needs an income tax on wealthy families — $250,000 sounds like a reasonable benchmark. Until we tackle this obstacle, our efforts will be counterproductive because Washington’s regressive tax policies are hurting poor and middle-class families as much as education might help them.

Gordon F. Griffiths, Seattle