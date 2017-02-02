U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are right to oppose the selection of billionaire Betsy DeVos as secretary of education, but I am disappointed that Democrats on the education committee did not force a delay until she could be thoroughly vetted.

Many experienced education leaders, both Republican and Democrat, grasp the country’s need for a robust public-education system to serve the needs of our 50.4 million public-school students. With her utter lack of experience and unfamiliarity with the basics of public education, DeVos does not.

Many of these leaders can also serve as ethical role models for the 73 million children in the United States. With her massive conflicts of interest, DeVos cannot.

The U.S. secretary of education impacts an entire generation of Americans, and thus our future. As a former president of the Seattle School Board, I urge the United States Senate to go back to the drawing board.

Brita Butler-Wall, Seattle