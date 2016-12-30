It’s great that Chris Reykdal has recognized important demographic trends affecting Washington’s schools, particularly the trend of a growing minority population [“In search of fresh ideas for Washington Schools,” editorial, Dec. 30].

But his response to those trends — seeking more money to fund bilingual education — is irresponsible, especially when the state is already struggling over funding for education. After all, his duty is to serve the citizens of Washington. And Washington’s growing “minority” population is a direct result of its open-door policy to illegal immigration.

It’s amazing that liberals and Democrats consistently claim that illegal immigration poses no financial burden on state residents, yet they’re always asking for more money to address problems either created or made worse by illegal immigration.

The responsible action for Reykdal is to remind the governor and regional leaders that illegal immigration is putting an undue financial burden on Washington’s schools and therefore on its citizens, and that it’s the responsibility of regional leaders to work with federal authorities to curb illegal immigration.

James Harvey, Lake Forest Park