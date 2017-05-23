Once again, our legislators have failed to perform their constitutional duty to solve the urgent problem of financing education in our state.

Once again, they have put their own particular and partisan views about taxation ahead of the needs of Washington children. To hold Washington children hostage for these partisan views on tax reform is morally indefensible.

Several forms of taxation have always been available to solve the problem immediately. Nevertheless, class after class of children has completed school without the benefit of the fair school financing demanded by our state constitution.

Our legislators’ insistence on their several favored forms of taxation at the expense of their constitutional duty to education is shameful. They should fix it now! Later, they can take the time needed to work out some agreeable tax reform.

Donald H. Bond, Bellevue