Congratulations citizens of Washington state [“School-funding task force unlikely to have proposed fixes when Legislature convenes,” NWThursday, Jan. 5]. It is official: According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, the state of Washington is now ranked No. 1 for having the most regressive tax system of all 50 states.

This is quite an accomplishment considering we beat out No. 2 Florida and No. 3 Texas.

The primary reason for our accomplishment is that we are one of just four states that do not have a state income tax. We also do not have a capital-gains tax. What we do have are very high sales and property taxes.

This is one of the reasons our rents are so high.

If a state income tax were instituted for families making over $250,000 a year, our school-funding problem would be solved and property taxes could be reduced.

James J. Farrell, Bellevue