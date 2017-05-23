For low-income students, access to affordable higher education is paramount to obtaining an equal footing in society. The costs of a college education have been increasing. Most students who take out student loans come from low-income families who cannot afford it. When those students graduate, despite having a college education, they still will have less opportunity in society due to the financial burden they have incurred with their student loans.

It appears that there will not be any relief from the federal government any time soon. The Department of Education has proposed to eliminate the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which would forgive student loans for public servants after 10 years of payments. Additionally, Pell Grant funding has remained at low levels and does not cover all costs of a college education in many states.

What to do? The solutions vary. However, Washington state can take notes from Tennessee, which just made two-year community college free for all adults. At present time, the states may be the best mechanism to solve this issue.

If funding for public education can be resolved, then increasing access to an affordable higher education must be next in Olympia.

Noah Nielsen, Seattle