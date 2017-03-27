I was happy to see The Times highlight the achievements of Mohamed Abdullahi.

As a retired high school teacher, and a current teacher for immigrant and refugee youth at Highline College, I have had the pleasure of teaching many fine students just like Mohamed.

I am glad that Renton Technical College got a shout out. Although K-12 education is crucial to a vital democracy, community college also lies at the heart of the American dream, from veterans returning from service to older adults summoning up the courage to learn how to read to young refugees getting the education they need.

Victoria Bernstein, Seattle