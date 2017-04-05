The lack of minority students in our accelerated learning programs is one big reason we have a racially disproportionate prison-industrial complex.

The articles “Latinos, blacks left out of gifted classes” and “Adult prison terms tailored for youths” highlight racial biases in our gifted-education programs and our juvenile courts. Minorities are overrepresented in juvenile-crime charges and underrepresented in advanced-learning programs.

My Caucasian daughter is in a Seattle public high school where 25 percent of the student body is African American or Latino. She is in an International Baccalaureate program. There is one Hispanic student, and there are no African American students in her classes.

Both articles advocate for ways to change this. Drop the testing requirements that keep underprivileged kids from accelerated learning. Give teens the consideration and transparency of a judge rather than a prosecutor when deciding whether they deserve juvenile or adult court. Allow for nuance, because our rigid systems are biased and put minorities at a disadvantage. This is how we can eliminate the prison-industrial complex.

Kim Lokan, Seattle