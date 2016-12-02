Editor, The Times

As a long-time educator and parent, I’ve been asked what my views are from protesting students walking out of class to wearing “Black Lives Matter” t-shirts. Teachers are being criticized for encouraging students to disobey.

Educators teach students of all ages to look at problems, question and analyze the situation from different perspectives and solve them. We teach them to think, not follow blindly. With the recent contentious presidential election and current climate, students are bombarded with a barrage of negative images and actions of adults in the media. They are trying to make sense of the world around them.

We teach students to be “upstanders” not bystanders by supporting those being bullied or treated unfairly. Students are exposed to diversity in their classrooms and encouraged to embrace all groups without malice and prejudice.

Our democracy is rooted in protests since breaking away from England to pursue religious freedom, education and work opportunities. Our nation has fought for civil rights, women’s rights, LGBT, religious freedom, wage equality, etc.

Our students are our future. They need the tools and heart to heal the wounds. All lives matter and we need to work toward inclusion and acceptance to make this a better world for all.

Fay Shimada, Seattle