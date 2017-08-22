Nice front page above the fold, with the headline “Trump: Afghan fight will continue” and below it a big photo of the total eclipse, though it looks more fittingly like a giant black hole, where we’ve already sent more than 2,000 U.S. soldiers to their deaths, trillions of dollars and nearly 17 years of wasted time.

President Donald Trump’s address was nothing more than political theater, an attempt to make him look presidential. Besides proof that he has a florid speechwriter and that he can read, Trump failed miserably to persuade he was sincere in his words about bigotry, hate and injustice.

Remarkable in the rest of the speech was Trump’s flip-flop on withdrawing our troops and his insults toward Pakistan. Then there’s the plan it has been reported he discussed with Afghanistan’s president to explore the economic possibilities of mining Afghanistan’s mineral deposits, which China already has a contract to do.

I’d guess that black hole is about to get bigger.

Tim Walsh, Seattle