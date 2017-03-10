Thanks to Seattle Times reporter Mike Lindblom for exposing the blatant political shenanigans of King County Executive Dow Constantine in being party to fundraising for his re-election by the CEO of Sound Transit, Peter Rogoff.

Most people, I am confident, would find this to be unethical fundraising since Rogoff, indirectly, can be affected by the transit board in both his employment and pay. Since Constantine apparently is the moving force on the transit board, he has no business approving such unethical fundraising.

One wonders whether “other transportation leaders” who will attend the event at Rogoff’s home also could be affected by actions of the transit board.

The advice to Constantine from this taxpayer is to keep an arm’s length between your re-election fundraising and those whose lives can be affected by the transit board.

Robert Bowlin, Seattle