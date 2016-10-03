Donald Trump and his surrogates just don’t get it.

Hardworking, taxpaying voters don’t object to his failure to pay taxes because we believe it’s illegal. We understand fully that he only exploited every legal trick in the book to avoid paying his tax bill.

We object because those tricks were written into the books to ensure that unscrupulous men like Trump can pay less than their fair shares while we in the middle class shoulder the bill. And now Trump is proposing more tax cuts for the superwealthy to ensure that they would pay even less.

We build the bridges; Trump contributes nothing. We pay for the defense of our country; Trump contributes nothing. And we pay for the Secret Service protection that keeps Trump safe on the campaign trail while, again, Trump contributes nothing. This isn’t because Trump is any genius; it’s because the playing field is tipped to his advantage. And a vote for Trump is a vote to tip the playing field even further.

Matt King, Seattle