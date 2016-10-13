I want to commend Jayson Jenks for his profile of Seahawks linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis’ battle with depression [“Seahawks’ Kevin Pierre-Louis opens up about his depression,” Sports, Oct. 8].

While understanding of psychiatric illnesses has increased, there remains substantial stigma surrounding them. Many men suffering from major depression believe they cannot disclose the condition, even to loved ones, fearing that their depression reflects a character weakness. This perception of weakness leads many depressed men to suffer in silence, attempting to be stoic while hiding their inner torment, and could be one reason why men are significantly more likely to die by suicide due to increased likelihood of using highly lethal means, such as firearms.

Pierre-Louis’ account is eye-opening. Many fans perceive the NFL as a world where players are superheroes with incredible physical strength and emotions of steel, forgetting that underneath their helmets, these men are mortal, subject to the ups and downs of the human condition. Jenks’ profile showcases how Pierre-Louis has overcome the circumstances of his youth and his struggles with depression to achieve success on and off the field.

By Pierre-Louis coming forward with his own struggle with depression, he has done a tremendous public service. It shows men with depression that if a Seahawks linebacker can open up and get help, perhaps they can, too — possibly saving lives.

Dr. Dimitry Davydow,

psychiatrist, Maple Valley