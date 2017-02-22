President Donald Trump’s proposed deportation sweeps are morally wrong. If the world’s richest nation had wanted to control its borders it could have done so decades ago. It chose not to because we all, whether corporations, farmers, or individuals, have benefited from cheap labor.

Congress, if it had not been so dysfunctional, should have implemented immigration reform years ago. To have allowed immigrants in for our economic benefit, to have failed to reform the system and then to suddenly ramp up deportation even though they may have been here for years is fundamentally unfair and un-American.

The immigrant problem in the U.S. happens to be far less complicated than in Europe. Can you imagine the outcry if our cheap labor supply had been Muslim instead of Christian?

Merv Montacute, Fall City