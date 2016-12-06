Editor, The Times

As a lifelong ultra-left liberal (sometimes Democrat, sometimes Green Party) I find myself – somewhat surprisingly – largely agreeing with columnist Ross Douthat [“Can Democrats move right?” Opinion, Dec. 4]. The column ought to have started with the words “Should Democrats …”

My initial apprehension on launching into this piece was alleviated when I realized that the writer made several valid points. As a matter of fact, I have often wondered why Democrats and liberals have been reluctant to tie work requirements to government benefits. This is especially puzzling when considering that there is so much unemployment in the face of so much work that needs to be done – on our highways, bridges, in our parks, day-care centers and in our schools.

And all of the changes urged in Douthat’s column could be adopted by Democrats without diminishing in any manner core left-wing goals, such as single-payer health insurance, free college education and electoral reform. In the final analysis, I wonder whether most voters pay that much attention to policy as opposed to personality. So Democrats must come up with another John F. Kennedy or Bill Clinton in order to succeed.

Jerry Cronk, Shoreline