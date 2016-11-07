I have not shared my opinions on this election except with my closest friends and family. But the decision by Robert Satiacum to invalidate my vote and that of a majority of Washingtonians through his actions on the Electoral College is the last straw [“1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit,” seattletimes.com, Nov. 4]. I had always believed that if the state vote went for a candidate, so would the Electoral College vote. I thought of it as a sacrosanct entity with the sole responsibility of representing the choice of the voters.

Since everything else in this election has been turned upside down, why not an attempt on the Electoral College? If Satiacum’s decision results in the election of a pompous bully like Donald Trump, we will all be losers.

Whether or not Satiacum is allowed to go through with this threat, the rules of the Electoral College must be changed. A panel selected at a political convention cannot control the outcome of an election and invalidate the vote of the people. That’s un-American.

Even if his actions have no impact this year (I hope), a change must be made for the future. Members must agree to follow the will of the electorate.

Margaret Soth, Snohomish