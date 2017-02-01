Share story

Responses to President Trump’s despotic pronouncements have brought us hope and pride.

Let us salute all those who have stood tall against the chaos emanating from the White House — from the acting Attorney General to the citizen on the street. Their actions are heroic.

Roberta Scholz, Edmonds

 

