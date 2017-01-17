State Sen. Steve O’Ban’s op-ed Jan. 17 has an Orwellian twist in which he maintains all are equal but some are more equal than others.

Although his piece is pro-death penalty, his statement, “We all believe that each life is precious, unique and irreplaceable” would seem to be one of the greatest arguments for abolition of capital punishment.

He obviously doesn’t believe his own words about the value of life. Rather, he demonstrates that he believes that some are more precious, unique and irreplaceable than others.

Dave Avolio, Issaquah