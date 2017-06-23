I was vastly disappointed and surprised after reading David Brook’s “Hyping the politics of scandal” [Opinion, June 21]. which basically said “there is nothing there there” in regard to the Russia-collusion scandal.

I always thought of Brooks as raising serious questions. What happened?

Brooks cites all the reasons we should be concerned about the Russia-Trump links, then writes, “let’s not get ahead of ourselves and assume that this link exists.”

Trump and fellow Republicans seem desperate to have this scandal go away, but special counsel Robert Mueller is just at the beginning of this investigation so “let’s not get ahead of ourselves” and see what unravels.

Marsha Conn, Seattle