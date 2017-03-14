In response to the article about U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert’s refusal to stage any town-hall meetings, what is the point?
Protesters are looking for a venue to harass an elected member of Congress. They care nothing about a proper meeting where people can ask questions and receive replies from their elected congressional representative. Protesters want an audience, a forum to loudly protest the Trump administration. They care little for any answer Reichert may deliver. The protest is the end goal.
Ed Hickey, Oak Harbor
