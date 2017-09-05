The U.S.A. stood for dreams, hopes and the land of opportunities. But for whom?

Leadership can influence in a way that can be oppressive and even unethical. We have a great deal of struggle and resourcefulness, however, if we do not stand for people who share the dream, hopes and opportunities, who do we support? Many are impacted emotionally, spiritually and personally by the commander in chief’s choice to pick on those who have contributed to making a great country.

Why would anyone want to kill anyone’s dreams, hopes and opportunities?

Monica Peabody, Olympia