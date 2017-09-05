The U.S.A. stood for dreams, hopes and the land of opportunities. But for whom?
Leadership can influence in a way that can be oppressive and even unethical. We have a great deal of struggle and resourcefulness, however, if we do not stand for people who share the dream, hopes and opportunities, who do we support? Many are impacted emotionally, spiritually and personally by the commander in chief’s choice to pick on those who have contributed to making a great country.
Why would anyone want to kill anyone’s dreams, hopes and opportunities?
Monica Peabody, Olympia
Most Read Stories
- Ash falls like snow in Seattle as wildfires rage in Pacific Northwest WATCH
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- Smoky haze settles in Seattle area as wildfires rage in Washington, Oregon WATCH
- Seahawks roster cutdown Q-and-A: Why did Seattle waive Kasen Williams? And more
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.