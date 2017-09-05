Nearly 800,000 teens and young adults who were brought to this country as young children without any knowledge or say trusted us. We must honor that trust by supporting bipartisan efforts to save the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

These “Dreamers” registered under the DACA program, reporting where they live and go to school, agreeing to regular background checks and other requirements, all in exchange for a promise they could go to school and work without fear of deportation.

President Donald Trump just announced he will end the DACA program in six months. Our Dreamers are terrified they will be yanked from their lives, that the personal information they trustingly provided the government will be used against them and their families will be forcibly split apart.

Congress has a chance — and a moral responsibility — to fix this. Refreshingly, there is a bipartisan effort to do so, the “DREAM Act.” Please, even if you are not generally inclined to get involved in politics, call and email your congressional representatives and urge them to support this bill before it is too late.

Don’t punish the children.

Tyna Ek, Seattle