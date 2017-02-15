Daniel Ramirez Medina is currently being held without cause at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.

Medina, in return for giving his information to the U.S. government, received permission to continue living in the United States under DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). DACA recipients were brought to the U.S. by their parents when they were young, they have graduated from U.S. high schools, they never returned to their country of origin and have no criminal record. This population has been carefully vetted in applying for DACA.

Despite having received permission to stay in the United States, and having documentation to prove it, Medina has been imprisoned and continues to be held.

Are we a country that honors its promises? Are we a country that respects the rule of law? If there is no rule of law, then what is to prevent another from being taken … and then another …

So, I speak out now for the rights of a young DACA recipient, and for myself, and for my country to hold fast the promise of “liberty and justice for all.”

Kate Conant, Kirkland