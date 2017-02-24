I agree with National Council of La Raza’s president and CEO Janet Murguía that DACA recipients can contribute to our country [“ ‘Dreamers’ help make America great — don’t deport them,” Feb 22, Opinion].

However, DACA is not a “get out of jail free” card should a Dreamer be involved in criminal activity. According to news reports, the government has said that the father of detained Seattle Dreamer Daniel Ramirez Medina, with whom he was living when picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is a known illegal drug trafficker who has been deported many times. I don’t see the problem with Ramirez’s (temporary) detention until the facts are known.

I think it is a wild extrapolation to assume this means 750,000 Dreamers will be deported and the program will be abolished.

Do your homework please, LaRaza, and don’t tarnish your reputation with the wrong case.

Mark Richards, Redmond