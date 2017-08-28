The editorial “Supreme Court must clarify culvert ruling” quotes approvingly the state’s assertion that the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals culvert decision “ … ‘entirely ignored’ the treaty agreement in which the tribes ceded authority over nontribal land.”

In this, the editorial looks past the key language of the 1855 treaties which, beginning with 1974’s Boldt Decision, have been recognized as the source of treaty fishing rights. The treaties provide that, “(t)he right of taking fish at all usual and accustomed grounds and stations is secured to said Indians in common with all citizens of the Territory …”

These usual and accustomed grounds include virtually all of the state’s coastal rivers and their tributaries. To the extent state action depletes fish populations within the tribes’ usual and accustomed grounds, the state arguably impinges treaty fishing rights.

While it is useful to examine and question any decision interpreting treaty fishing rights, it is irresponsible to ignore the long-recognized source of those rights.

Hal Dygert, Olympia