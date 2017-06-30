May I suggest we demand our representatives in Congress and the Senate consider country before party?

I am so proud of Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., for doing just that. I can only imagine the pressure he is under to comply with his party’s leader, Mitch McConnell, to fall in line.

I found it very telling that, during the carefully orchestrated meeting with President Trump to make their case, two Republican female senators — Susan Collins, Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, Alaska, who have voiced their concerns, were seated on either side of the president — no pressure there!

Unfortunately, it’s difficult to reach out with kudos to lawmakers when you are not one of their constituents. So I want to acknowledge the courage of Sens. Heller, Collins, Murkowski and any others who, after careful consideration, refuse to balance the budget on the backs of hardworking Americans who desperately need a stable, affordable health-care system. They are choosing to do what’s morally right and not following the party platform.

That’s what “statesmen” do — what’s right for the country!

Laurie McEachern, Des Moines