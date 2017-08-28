I certainly agree with the point made by Boris Krichevsky that Confederate statues and the Lenin statue in Fremont are not equivalent.

But perhaps progressive activists should take a page from Fremont despite the differences.

Since the alt-right insists on keeping Confederates literally on pedestals, maybe it’s time to figuratively take them off. Dress them up in flower power tee shirts, tutus, and rainbow wigs.

Linda Anderson, Seattle