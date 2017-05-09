This letter comes to you from a retired board certified neurological surgeon who was much concerned about the editorial on the Opinions page of Tuesday May 9, particularly the following paragraph:

“The new concussion protocol is designed to improve sports safety and make sure those athletes who do get injured are able to recover completely.”

While the editorial further states, “exercise is essential to a child’s long term health,” it fails to address the issue of concussions.

The editorial confuses chronic repetitious high impact head injuries and the subject of concussions (chronic traumatic encephalopathy). Whether football, boxing or soccer, closed head injuries can do permanent damage to that most delicate human organ, the brain. This damage may be irreversible.

Those readers who wish to learn more about this subject can Google Dr. Bennet Omalu (forensic pathologist and neuropathologist), recognized authority on the subject of concussion and its consequences.

Roger A. Slater, M.D., Indianola