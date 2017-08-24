I believe that “Colorectal cancers are killing more young people.” But I don’t believe the second part of the headline: “Experts want to know why.”
The article identifies obesity, a diet high in red or processed meats and lack of physical activity as risk multipliers but in the same sentence says that “new research is looking elsewhere.” Additional study of how to lessen the risky behaviors associated with colon cancer seems more practical than a search for more esoteric causes.
Ubiquitous and astonishingly effective food marketing turns “dietary modification” into a herculean task. But Americans have already lowered their consumption of red meat. More emphatic support from the medical-research community could accelerate Americans’ journey toward healthful eating.
Gwen Hanson, M.D., Bellevue
Most Read Stories
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
- Thanks to Amazon, Seattle is now America’s biggest company town
- What caused Seattle-based crab boat to sink with 6 aboard? Coast Guard hoping to find out
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- Spill of farmed Atlantic salmon near San Juan Islands much bigger than first estimates
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.