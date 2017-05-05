The Op-Ed Friday was disturbing to me because it is yet another collective, shortsighted view of a problem that must not be solved by a quick fix.
We all need to reorient our thinking and planning for the long haul. The melting of glaciers, which support us all in ways we do not acknowledge or even know about, needs to be our first concern, and planning need not add to that problem, even if it helps short-term employment in the very short future.
Longview would benefit from planning with more long-term, positive effects, even if it means struggling a little longer, painful as that may be. There must be a better answer.
Sheila Trumbull, Seattle
