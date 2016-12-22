A little insurance would be prudent

For climate skeptics who are not alarmed by polar bears who face declining sea ice for hunting seals [“With sea ice receding, polar bears seek refuge in an Alaskan village,” Close-up, Dec. 19] it still makes sense to act on climate warming just in case they are wrong.

Buying insurance to cover risks is considered prudent behavior. We don’t expect to have a house fire, but we consider fire insurance a necessity.

There are many policies that help reduce the risk of global warming. A tax on carbon emissions, more reliance on renewables, and building more energy-efficient buildings are just a few.

Acting now could prevent catastrophe down the road — just in case climate skeptics are wrong. As they say, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Kristi Weir, Bellevue