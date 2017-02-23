The recent Op-Ed piece about climate change and the new EPA director, Scott Pruitt, by Kelly Fleming, Jane Zelikova and Sarah Myhre got me thinking about the consequences of two different courses of action.

Assume the believers of climate change are wrong, or are overstating the dire effects mankind is having on the Earth’s climate. But we humans respond as if the position is correct. What is the harm? Perhaps some government intrusion into our lives and increased costs of doing business for some companies.

But what if President Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh are wrong when they say climate change is a hoax? What if their position prevails? As the article clearly points out, the consequences will be devastating.

Richard Swanson, Federal Way