The current political climate around global climate change has brought us to a dangerous precipice. President Donald Trump’s strategy toward the facts of climate change has culminated with the disappearance of climate-science data from federal databases.

In order to address this turn of events, we must embrace one of the populist tenets valued by Trump himself and invoke states’ rights. As Trump strives to imitate Ronald Reagan, Washington state must embrace for itself Reagan’s notion of the “shining city upon a hill.”

Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration has already embraced a laudable course of action with regard to climate change. Doubling Washington’s use of electric vehicles, signing the Under 2 Memorandum of Understanding to reduce greenhouse emissions and the governor’s Clean Air Rule all provide examples of appropriate steps toward this end.

However, we must commit to an even stronger role for states in tackling this and other global issues. Anywhere the federal government cuts, Washington state must decisively step up and fill the gap.

Daniel R. Fyffe, Edmonds