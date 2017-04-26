Regarding the recent article on global warming, let us hope that as we get off the couch we also go to the polls to elect people who will fight for a fee on carbon, as proposed by the nonpartisan group Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a sensible way to slow the heat wave.
I am not worried so much about getting my own suntan as I am about the looming famine in East Africa, the coastal evacuations of whole villages in Alaska, the increasing forest-fire threat in Chelan and the acidification of shellfish beds right on our doorstep.
Let’s get real, folks — warmer days are not the harbingers of a better climate.
Andrea Faste, Seattle
