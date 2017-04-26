Share story

By

Regarding the recent article on global warming, let us hope that as we get off the couch we also go to the polls to elect people who will fight for a fee on carbon, as proposed by the nonpartisan group Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a sensible way to slow the heat wave.

I am not worried so much about getting my own suntan as I am about the looming famine in East Africa, the coastal evacuations of whole villages in Alaska, the increasing forest-fire threat in Chelan and the acidification of shellfish beds right on our doorstep.

Let’s get real, folks — warmer days are not the harbingers of a better climate.

Andrea Faste, Seattle

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com.