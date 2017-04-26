Thank you for the recent Op-Ed pieces by U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, and by Philip Jones and Howard Behar.

I applaud the desire to solve our most pressing problems in a bipartisan manner. Climate change is not a Republican or a Democrat problem. It’s everyone’s problem. It threatens real people right now. Putting a price on something you don’t want, dangerous pollution, as part of an overall tax plan just makes good sense.

Mark Vossler, Kirkland