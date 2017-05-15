I love cartoonist Scott Adams’ satire of corporate culture, especially that of self-centered, paranoid management. Sunday’s “Dilbert” comic strip [May 14, Comics], however, delves into advocating, or in this case opposing, public policy.

Adams mocks climate scientists and presents a wholly inaccurate portrayal of established climate evidence. He implies the minuscule possibility that humans cause what will become catastrophic climate change is sufficient reason to completely discount it. This would be like refusing to buy fire insurance for your house or medical insurance for your car since the chance disaster will befall you is remote.

Responsible people don’t behave that way. The greatest irony may be that this unsupportable, skeptical view is presented in the context of Dilbert himself, a level-headed engineer who personifies the epitome of data-driven thinking.

John Sandvig, Seattle