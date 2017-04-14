I read with interest the article “Rising China waters imperil world of progress.”
The effects of global climate change, severe air pollution and flooding from an unregulated rush to industrialization are happening there now and are disastrous. The Chinese government is now awakening to this reality and is investing in renewable energy.
President Donald Trump, Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Scott Pruitt and others in our own government should travel to Guangzhou and see for themselves. Perhaps this could open their eyes and change their destructive, shortsighted environmental policies here in America.
Eve Gordon, M.D., Edmonds
