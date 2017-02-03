Isn’t it absurd that in the same issue of The Seattle Times we have an editorial on the need for quicker action for affordable housing to aid in the homeless crisis and an Op-Ed on a new arena?

I brought a colleague up from the airport to drop him at his downtown Seattle hotel. He asked what is happening here with all the tents and disgusting garbage. My answer was simple: You are viewing a city in major crisis mode with the homeless situation. This should be our priority to fix, not a new arena.

John Hargarten, Seattle