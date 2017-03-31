‘Glimmer of hope’

President Donald Trump will attempt to increase the use of coal and oil by slashing federal regulations on their production and use [“Trump tosses Obama’s climate-change policies,” March 29, A5]. These fossil fuels are the biggest factor in the accelerated global warming that scientists are finding worldwide.

While we can expect no better from this president, there is some glimmer of hope in actions by other Republicans. In the House, some Republicans, including Dave Reichert, have introduced a resolution that the House commit to working for solutions to global warming.

And some prominent Republican elder statesmen, including investors and economists, have suggested a nationwide, progressive fee on carbon dioxide emissions, with the proceeds being returned directly to U.S. residents in the form of a check. This proposal deserves our support.

Charles Bagley, Seattle

Our Washington leads

It’s great to hear Gov. Jay Inslee will keep our state on the path to a lower carbon future [“Inslee unfazed as Trump begins undoing Obama climate policies,” March 29, NWWednesday]. That’s the kind of leadership missing in the other Washington.

Regarding TransAlta, the coal-fired power plant in Centralia being phased out, the Sierra Cub’s position cited in the article is right. Natural gas has already done its job as a bridge fuel. It’s time to really invest in renewable energy. Given the life span of a power plant, natural gas is the wrong choice.

David Perk, Seattle