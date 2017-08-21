Letters to the EditorNorthwest VoicesOpinion Civil War monuments: Make history Originally published August 21, 2017 at 2:51 pm Share story By Letters editor We should be more concerned, in the present day, building lives that will appear monumental in the future, rather than tearing down monuments to lives from the past. Guy Detrick, Seattle Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryRemedial classes: Grammar matters Previous StoryMayor Murray and monuments: Readers weigh in
