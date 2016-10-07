While Seattle’s homeless problem is a serious one, Seattle’s “homeless encampment” bill (CB 118794) to repurpose the city’s land as unregulated campground is an irrational solution [“Citizen watchdog calls out Seattle City Council for blurring lines with advocacy groups,” Local News, Oct. 5].

By opening city property to camping carte blanche, it could further increase Seattle’s attractiveness to homeless from other cities and states. It renders public spaces unusable by scared residents and proliferates drug use and litter on public property.

Worse, the vague language of the bill lacks means for mitigation or a path of enforcement. By increasing the current 24-hour eviction notice to 48 hours, it would exacerbate the habitual “flip-flop” camping, rendering logistical enforcement nearly impossible.

Finally, its subjective interpretation by public officials would lead to yet another litigation burden through inconsistent and discriminatory enforcement, rendering future enforcement efforts impotent. That lack of enforcement could lead to rapid proliferation of encampment growth and, ultimately, the loss of use of these public lands by the rest of the Seattle’s taxpaying residents.

If we need to consider using some, not all, public land in an intelligent, reasonable manner, let’s have that conversation. Sacrificing Seattle’s public land at the expense of every other city resident is hardly reasonable.

John Price, Seattle